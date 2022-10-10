E. Samar gov’t lambasts NPA for treacherous attack vs. soldiers

The provincial government of Eastern Samar and the Philippine Army have condemned the New People’s Army (NPA) for treacherously attacking government troops in Jipapad town that killed two soldiers and injured three others, including a 10-year-old girl on early Friday morning.

Governor Ben Evardone, in a video statement late Friday, said the attack was barbaric and against development in the province.

“This act is totally irresponsible, we are working for peace and development in the province and region, in fact I just came from the nearby municipality of Maslog to deliver government services. This action will not deter us from pursuing our commitment to our people of bringing peace and development,” Evardone said.

The governor made the statement after visiting Princess Nocio at the Eastern Samar provincial hospital.

Nocio is the 10-year-old girl who got hit by a stray bullet when the NPA attacked soldiers around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 7 in the remote Dorillo village in Jipapad.

The provincial government will provide financial assistance to the victim.

Col. Perfecto Peñaredondo, Philippine Army 803rd Infantry Brigade commander, said the attack is an act of cowardice and terrorism since it was carried out around civilians who are sleeping.

“They did this out of desperation, fatigue, hunger, sleeplessness, anxiety, and fear. Their purpose is to frighten the residents since they want to extort food and money from them,” Peñaredondo stated.

The army official believes the recent incident is a retaliation after several high-ranking leaders of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP)-NPA were killed in encounters this year.

The NPA unit that attacked troopers in Dorillo village according to the military is the regional guerilla unit (RGU). The main task of RGU is to safeguard their leaders and carry out big terroristic activities.

The two soldiers killed in action were Staff Sergeant John Claire Flores and Private First Class Mark Edupancho Siscar.

The wounded are Sgt. Allan Tallania and Private First Class Lou Mark Mengote, all from the 52nd Infantry Battalion (IB) of the Army’s 8th Infantry Division.

The soldiers from 52nd IB mobile community support sustainment team have been in Dorillo village to coordinate and validate community projects such as farm-to-market roads, water system, livelihood training, and other needs of the community.

Dorillo village is the farthest in Jipapad town near the borders of remote communities of Arteche and Maslog towns in Eastern Samar.

The village council declared the CPP-NPA-National Democratic Front as persona-non-grata in their community in March 2020.

Source: Philippines News Agency