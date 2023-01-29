E. Samar farmers, residents get P9-M Tulay ng Pangulo project

BALANGIGA, Eastern Samar: Farmers and residents expressed thanked the national government for the completion of the Tulay ng Pangulo Para sa Kaunlarang Pang-Agraryo project in Brgy. Sta. Rosa, Balangiga, Eastern Samar.

Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III, in partnership with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), led the inauguration and turnover of the bridge on Jan. 27 to the municipality of Balangiga ,led by Mayor Dana Flynch De Lira.

“This is a very historic moment for barangay Santa Rosa, for having the first concrete bridge through the Tulay ng Pangulo project. This event is a symbolism where the town of Balangiga can cross from the state of poverty to progress,” De Lira said.

Cambukol Bridge will benefit a total of 14,341 residents, including the 823 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in the Balangiga agrarian reform communities composed of seven barangays, including Poblacion 1, San Miguel, Cansumangcay, Sta. Rosa, Cag-olango, Guimaayohan and Baciao.

“We are very happy with this project. It will surely promote rural development in the ARCs in this region. Thank you to the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) and DPWH,” Danilo Abigan, Brgy. Chairman of Sta. Rosa said.

Abigan said the bridge will provide the ARBs easier access to bring their farm products to the market as compared to the old bridge made only of wood materials causing some of the residents to accidentally fall into the river. Estrella said this is another milestone of the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) under the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

“Our President is fulfilling his promise to provide support services to the ARBs. Whereas before you had difficulty in transporting your products, now you have the Tulay ng Pangulo project to ease your transportation problems,” he said.

Robert Anthony Yu, DAR Eastern Visayas regional head, said the Cambukol Bridge worth PHP9 million has a 28 linear meter, 2-lanes, 1-span prefabricated modular steel technology supplied by the French government.

Source: Philippines News Agency