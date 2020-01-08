E. Samar eyes P9-B outlay for disaster resilience

The Eastern Samar provincial government is seeking at least PHP9.02-billion budget to finance various projects from 2021 to 2023 intended to boost the disaster resilience of the province.

National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) regional director Meylene Rosales said on Wednesday the Regional Development Council has endorsed last month the investment portfolio for risk resilience of Eastern Samar.

The Eastern Samar local government proposed the investment requirements disaggregated along with four landscapes � mountainous and upland steeply sloping, agricultural, coastal and near maritime areas, urban and peri-urban, Rosales said.

Noting the extent of devastation by Super Typhoon Yolanda in 2013, Typhoon Ruby in 2014, landslides, flooding, and storm surges, the provincial government formulated a list of needed disaster-resilient projects.

Of the PHP9.02-billion fund requirement, PHP1.25 billion will be for mountain and upland steeply sloping areas, PHP2.63 billion for agricultural, PHP3.39 billion for coastal and near maritime areas, and PHP1.74 billion for urban and peri-urban.

The risk resiliency program 2021-2023 of Eastern Samar province is a pro-people agenda and a term-based document that is responsive to the needs of constituents. It is a product of through consultations with various stakeholders in the local government, national government agencies, development partners, and civil society organizations, the Eastern Samar provincial development council said in a resolution signed by Governor Ben Evardone.

Among the listed projects are enhance reforestation, soil and water conservation, installation of warning signages, construction of landslide barriers, livelihood, flood control, storm surge protection, compliance to land-use policies, irrigation system, the building of resilient food terminals, and construction of drainage system.

Also proposed are mangrove rehabilitation program, seawall construction, the establishment of evacuation centers, soil erosion control, river slope protection, potable water system, water safety plan, capacity building, and establishment of the rescue center.

These projects are up for implementation by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of Public Works and Highways, Department of Agriculture, local government units, and Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Source: Philippines News Agency