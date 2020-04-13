E. Samar extends community quarantine until April 30

The general community quarantine in Eastern Samar has been extended to April 30 to protect its borders from adjacent provinces with confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases.

Governor Ben Evardone on Sunday night issued Executive Order No. 04-21 extending the movement restrictions initially set from March 30 to April 14.

“The provincial health office and the inter-agency task force (IATF) recommend the extension of the community quarantine to fully suppress the pandemic threat in our territorial jurisdiction,” Evardone said in the EO.

With the extended quarantine, the province restricts non-essential entry of people either by land, sea or air, especially those with a high risk of infection, such as the sick and elderly.

Exempted from the travel ban are health workers, authorized government officials, uniformed personnel, skeletal force workers, bank armored vehicles, cargo vehicles carrying basic commodities, and returning residents with proof of residency.

The new directive will allow other establishments to resume operations provided they direct workers to wear masks, observe social distancing, proper hygiene, and sanitation measures, and implementation of minimal deployment, skeletal workforce or alternative working arrangement.

However, non-essential business operations that will remain temporarily close include cockpits, nightclubs, hotels and lodging houses, resorts, recreation facilities and other establishments where physical and social distancing cannot be observed.

No sail policy will also be enforced within the province’s coastlines except those provided under the IATF guidelines.

The province also prohibits the importation and exportation of goods and commodities without valid permits from concerned government agencies.

Evardone also orders the mandatory wearing of face masks in public places.

Meanwhile, Eastern Samar remains free of the highly-contagious Covid-19, according to the Department of Health.

However, the region’s only four confirmed cases were recorded from its neighbor provinces –three in Samar and one in Northern Samar. Source: Philippines News Agency