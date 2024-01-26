E. Samar distributes nearly 3K bags of rice to coastal cleaners

The Eastern Samar provincial government has distributed at least 2,925 sacks of rice as a reward to participants in coastal area cleanup since last year. The local government reported on Friday that recipients of rice are those who collected waste from coastal areas under the provincial government's Project KLEAN (Kalikasan Linisan Estehanon Aksyon Na). The initiative is aimed at addressing environmental concerns while providing tangible benefits to the participants. 'They were given rice in exchange for the collected garbage in the coastal area,' the provincial government said in a statement Friday. Every two kilos of biodegradable waste collected is equivalent to one kilo of rice, while every one kilo of collected non-biodegradable waste is equivalent to two kilos of rice. Project KLEAN was launched by the provincial government led by Governor Ben Evardone on May 9, 2023 during the Ocean Month celebration as part of his commitment to environmental stewardship and the protection of Eastern Samar's coas tal areas. 'By engaging all components of the local government units and national agencies in Eastern Samar, the project fostered a sense of collective responsibility and unity in addressing environmental challenges,' the provincial government said. The project highlights the significant impact that collaborative efforts can have in both cleaning the environment and providing essential resources to the community, according to the provincial government. Eastern Samar has 22 towns and one city, with most areas facing the Philippine Sea in the Pacific Ocean. Source: Philippines News Agency