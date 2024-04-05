E-COMMERCE PLATFORM REMAINS A PREFERRED SHOPPING MEDIUM OF GEN Z – SHOPEE SURVEY

KUALA LUMPUR: The e-commerce platform remains a primary touchpoint for seven out of ten Generation Z (Gen Z) consumers aged 18 to 24 in their shopping journey, according to a Shopee survey. The 'The Future of Shopping: Engaging Generation Z Shoppers in the Digital Era' survey was conducted from Jan 31 until Feb 5, this year, involving 400 Malaysians. Shopee Malaysia head of marketing and business intelligence Tan Ming Kit said Gen Z in Malaysia are more than just online shoppers as they are also digital explorers who leverage e-commerce for deep dives and informed decisions. 'They crave a seamless, dependable and unified shopping experience. 'Brands can cultivate trust through authentic user-generated content and crystal-clear product information, presenting a golden opportunity to leverage affiliate marketing and Shopee Live. 'By prioritising their needs, we can continue to be the leading destination for Gen Z's shopping journey,' he said in a statement recently. Meanwhile, the survey findings show tha t a significant 68 per cent of Gen Z respondents demonstrate a higher purchase completion rate on e-commerce platforms, 18 per cent prefer to explore products on social commerce platforms, while the remaining 14 per cent opt to finalise transactions through other channels. On what they searched for when shopping for a product, the survey revealed that 67 per cent of Gen Z actively seek out positive recommendations from customer reviews and influencer endorsements, while 17 per cent prioritise products that deliver strong value for money over quality and 16 per cent over affordability. Two-thirds of Gen Zs were found to complete their purchase journey within a day, while another third dedicated at least five days to in-depth research, demonstrating research habits, prioritising reviews and video demonstrations to ensure product performance as well as user satisfaction. Apart from that, nearly 82 per cent of the respondents revealed that they chose e-commerce platforms due to the wide range of products, comp etitive prices as well as quality assurance while the remaining 18 per cent made their decisions based on a platform's reputation and personal experiences. The survey also found a significant difference in what influences Gen Z's choice of purchase channel with two-thirds prioritising established delivery practices like flexible shipping, on-time delivery and order tracking while the other third value seamless checkout experience as well as product search convenience. In response to the evolving shopping pattern, Shopee introduces the '15-Days Free Returns, No Questions Asked' programme, a policy that offers 'Change Of Mind' returns on eligible items with no questions asked, providing buyers with unprecedented flexibility and fostering customer trust. Shopee, a leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan aims to streamline the shopping journey and provide users with ultimate peace of mind by prioritizing customer satisfaction. Source: BERNAMA News Agency