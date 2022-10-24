Duty Free, DTI launch ‘Special Bagsakan’ for OFWs

tate-owned Duty Free Philippines Corp. (DFPC), in coordination with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), recently launched the Fiesta Corner featuring DTI’s Bagsakan Program at the Duty Free Fiestamall store.

This joint venture aims to welcome “balikbayans” (returning Filipinos), overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), and foreign guests with an exciting array of special delicacies, handicrafts, and other native products from the country’s various regions.

“The Duty Free stores have been carrying local goods as part of our ‘reverse pasalubong’ program wherein Filipino travelers and foreign tourists are enticed to bring these products back to their countries of origin, and thru the Fiesta corner (the DFPC has) further expanded this opportunity so more local micro, small, and medium entrepreneurs (MSMEs) can penetrate the international market and showcase their unique, innovative and world-class products,” DFPC Chief Operating Officer Vicente Angala said in a news release on Friday.

The launch was attended by DTI Bureau of Domestic Trade Promotions Director Marievic Bonoan who thanked the DFPC for the partnership since 2017 through the Go Lokal Program, as well as for the opportunity given to the MSMEs to earn a living.

Bonoan also said Duty Free Philippines has been proven to be a great platform to promote local products.

This Special Bagsakan for OFWs at the Fiesta Corner on the ground floor of Duty Free Fiestamall in Parañaque City will be open until December 30

Source: Philippines News Agency