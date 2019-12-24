Duty Free, BI partner for new online shopping system

The Duty Free Philippines Corporation (DFPC) and the Bureau of Immigration (BI) will introduce in January 2020 a new online shopping validation system that will effectively verify legitimate duty free shoppers.

The memorandum of agreement, signed by DFPC chief operating officer Vicente Pelagio Angala and BI Commissioner Jaime H. Morente in Taguig City on Friday, will implement the new system which is seen to help the Department of Tourism-attached agency in verifying if the online customers have arrived in the country from abroad.

Convenience is the main factor why many prefer to shop online, and that's exactly our customers will experience when they shop through our online store, Angala said.

Customers must set up an account at dutyfreephilippines.ph and must upload a proof of travel including passport and boarding pass. After this, the BI then verifies the information.

Angala said the new system will go live by January 2020 but he assured customers that it will strict comply to the Data Privacy Act of 2012 which means that data processing will be transparent to customers and confidentiality will be maintained.

The online shopping website, launched early 2019, has over 1,000 items to choose from within the categories of perfumes, cosmetics, home furnishing, confectionery, groceries, toys, electronics, cigarettes, wines, liquor, and Filipino export-quality products.

According to DFPC, the shopping site carries premium brands such as Estee Lauder, Dolce and Gabbana, Bvlgari, Calvin Klein, Godiva, Ferrero Rocher, Lindt, Maxim's, Toblerone, Chivas Regal, Jack Daniels, Johnnie Walker, Macallan, and among others.

Our products online are at the same exceptional prices and with the same promotions as we have in our stores including our travel exclusives, Angala said.

Shoppers are allowed to buy up to USD1,000 worth of items 48 hours upon arrival and their items will be prepared for pick-up at the airport.

Source: Philippines News agency