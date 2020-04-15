Duterte’s visitors required to undergo rapid test for Covid-19

Government officials and other individuals who wish to visit President Rodrigo Duterte at Malacañan Palace in Manila are now required to undergo rapid testing for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced on Wednesday.

Duterte had authorized the use of rapid tests for his visitors to keep him free of Covid-19, Roque confirmed in an interview.

“Hindi lahat, ‘yun lang may audience sa President (Not everyone will undergo rapid testing for Covid-19, only those who will serve as the President’s audience). It is to protect the President, given that it (rapid test kit) is not expensive,” he said.

Duterte on Monday ordered the immediate purchase of rapid test kits to boost the country’s testing capability amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a separate statement issued on Wednesday night, Presidential Security Group (PCG) commander, Col. Jesus Durante III said the rapid tests would be administered by PSG Task Force Covid’s medical team.

“PSG requires everyone who goes near PRRD (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte) to undergo regular screening procedures which includes rapid testing to detect Covid-19 infection. The procedure exempts nobody and is even administered to high ranking government officials, PSG troopers, and close-in personnel who always accompany the president,” Durante said.

Durante said the rapid testing is “totally different” from the real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests.

He said those who will be found positive during the rapid tests will not be allowed to enter Malacañan Palace.

“Much more if the concerned party manifests fever and other symptoms related to Covid-19,” Durante said.

Durante, however, said the PSG is not claiming that the results of the rapid tests are “definite and absolute.

“It is still subject for confirmation through PCR tests administered by RITM (Research Institute for Tropical Medicine),” he said.

Roque said the latest directive mandating Duterte’s visitors to undergo rapid testing for Covid-19 was meant to make sure that they are not carriers of the new pathogen.

“It’s just at least ma-screen kahit papaano ang may audience sa President (to screen the President’s audience),” he said.

Durante said the PSG’s new initiative is to ensure the “safety and good health of the President.”

Roque said strict social distancing would still be observed during Duterte’s meeting with Cabinet officials and other top government officials.

“Bawal pa rin lumapit kay Presidente. Mayroon pa ring harang (No one is allowed to go near the President. There’s a barrier). No cabinet member can actually go next to the President nowadays,” Roque said.

The Philippines currently undertakes PCR tests, which detect the actual presence of Covid-19.

Roque said the PCR-based test kits remain the “gold standard” for diagnosing coronavirus disease.

The stricter health protocols came amid the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

The Philippines now has 5,453 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 349 deaths and 353 recoveries.

Source: Philippines News Agency