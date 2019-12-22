Duterte’s stance on water deals still ‘unchanged’: Palace

MANILA President Rodrigo Duterte's position on the government's water concession agreements with Manila Water and Maynilad remains unchanged, MalacaAang said on Sunday.

Hindi naman nababago ang posisyon ni Presidente. Ayaw niya ang ginawang kontrata ng mga concessionaire (The President's position has not changed. He does not want the contract with the two water concessionaires), Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo told dzIQ.

Para sa kanya, 'yung ginawa nila ay hindi lamang labag sa interes ng bayan, labag sa Saligang Batas. Kaya kinakailangang magkaroon ng pagbabago (For him, the water deals violate the country's interest and the 1987 Constitution. That's why there is a need to change) them, he added.

Panelo did not elaborate on the possible changes that might be done by the President.

He, however, hinted that Duterte would not allow Manila Water and Maynilad to reap benefits at the expense of water consumers.

Hindi siya papayag habang nakaupo siya na i-agrabyado nila ang ating mga kababayan (He would not sit idly by, letting the two concessionaires take advantage of our fellow countrymen), Panelo said.

On Thursday, Panelo revealed that Duterte will make a major announcement on the supposed onerous contract between the government and the two water concessionaires on Jan. 6 next year.

Panelo, during the radio interview, refused to spill the beans.

Tignan natin. Hintayin na lang natin (Let's see. Let's just wait), he said.

The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) earlier revoked the approved 15-year extension of concession agreements with Manila Water and Maynilad that are supposed to expire in 2037.

The revocation means the two firms only have until 2022 to operate since the 2009 resolution extending the 25-year concession deals signed in 1997 is already considered ineffective.

The MWSS' move came after Duterte was irked by the Singapore-based Permanent Court of Arbitration's separate rulings, compelling the Philippine government in 2017 to pay PHP3.4 billion to Maynilad and in November 2019 to compensate PHP7.39 billion to Manila Water for the losses the two water firms allegedly suffered due to non-implementation of increases in water rates.

On Dec. 10, Manila Water and Maynilad wrote separate letters to Duterte, expressing their intent to make amends by allowing the review of and possible amendments to the existing water concession deals.

Duterte, however, said he would let MWSS Administrator Emmanuel Salamat negotiate with the two firms.

The President on Dec. 12 also threatened to order a military takeover of the operations of the two water concessionaires, in case the government fails to settle the issue with Manila Water and Maynilad.

Article 3, Section 15 of the 1987 Constitution states that the writ of habeas corpus can be suspended, in cases of invasion or rebellion when public safety requires it.

Article 7, Section 18 of the 1987 Constitution likewise provides that the President, "whenever it becomes necessary, he may call out such armed forces to prevent or suppress lawless violence, invasion or rebellion."

Panelo on Thursday said the President is still willing to hear the explanation of those concerned parties and individuals involved in the crafting of the water concession pacts. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency