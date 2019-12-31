Duterte urges Filipinos to ‘do better, aim higher’ in 2020

A day before the entire nation welcomes 2020, President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday encouraged all 1Filipinos to seek improvements and aspire for a better life next year.

The President made the call as he joined his fellow countrymen and the global community in welcoming the New Year.

We celebrate this occasion with our loved ones, filled with gratitude for blessings received in the past and with much optimism for the wonderful possibilities ahead, Duterte said in his message for New Year on Tuesday.

While the New Year is indeed a time to reflect on lessons learned, it is also an opportune time to do better and aim higher, he added.

December 31 and January 1 have been declared as special non-working days and regular holidays, respectively, to give Filipinos more time to celebrate the New Year.

The Chief Executive expressed confidence that with the guidance and grace of the Almighty and the enduring spirit of bayanihan (teamwork) and malasakit (compassion), Filipinos will enjoy a stronger and brighter future.

He also promised that his administration would double its efforts to achieve its goal of bringing a comfortable life to all Filipinos.

As this administration enters its fourth year, I am hopeful that all our policies and programs for the improved welfare of our citizens and the continued progress of the Philippines will be realized with the active participation of everyone, he said.

Let us begin anew with a stronger commitment in our shared task of nation-building and ensure that all our development efforts will be made sustainable and inclusive, Duterte added.

Earlier Tuesday, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the public can expect more productive and progressive changes in 2020.

Improving the country's infrastructure is one of the President's promises that would continue to be fulfilled next year and the coming years, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said in a separate statement on Tuesday.

Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar earlier assured the public that the policies and programs of the Duterte administration will further give beneficial gains and advantages to Filipinos in 2020, as well as in succeeding years.

Source: Philippines News Agency