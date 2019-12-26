Duterte to spend New Year in Davao City

President Rodrigo Duterte will welcome 2020 with his family at his residence in Davao City, MalacaAang said Thursday.

The President opts to spend New Year's Eve with his long-time partner Honeylet AvanceAa, as well as his children and grandchildren, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo told Palace reporters.

Sa bahay. Palagi naman ganoon (He will be at home. He's always there every New Year), Panelo said in a press conference, when asked about the President's plan for New Year's Eve on December 31.

Tinanong ko siya kung walang plano. Sabi niya wala, sa mga apo ko lang (I asked him if he has no plan. He said none. He just wants to be with his grandchildren), he added.

The President usually prefers to spend his free time at home in Davao City and bond with his family.

Duterte also celebrated Christmas Eve with his family in his hometown, as part of his annual tradition even after he became president in 2016.

Pulse Asia's December 3 to 8 survey revealed that 93 percent of Filipinos want to face 2020 with hope, up by two percentage points from the 91 percent recorded in December 2018.

Only 0.2 percent said they will welcome the new year without hope, while 7 percent could not decide.

On Sunday, Panelo urged the public to use alternative noisemakers, such as toy trumpets to welcome New Year to avoid the dangers of using fireworks.

Executive Order (EO) 28, signed by Duterte on June 20, 2017, imposes "stricter" rules and regulations on the use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices to prevent injuries and casualties recorded every holiday season.

Duterte's EO 28 limits the use of firecrackers to "community displays" that must be under the supervision of a "trained person" duly licensed by the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The President likewise signed Memorandum Order (MO) 31 on Oct. 9, 2018, which suspends the granting of new licenses and permits for the manufacture, sale, and distribution of firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices, pending review of existing licenses and permits.

MO 31 directs the PNP to conduct inspections to ensure that manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and users of firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices comply with the safety guidelines cited under existing laws, rules and regulations.

On October 28, the President said local chief executives have the discretion to implement the ban on firecrackers in their respective areas.

Source: Philippines News Agency