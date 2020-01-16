Duterte to review PNP’s explanation on ‘speed gun’ mess

President Rodrigo Duterte is set to review the explanation of the Philippine National Police (PNP) for the honest mistake it made in their presentation on the procurement of laser speed guns, MalacaAang said on Thursday.

They (PNP) will have to submit a report on that officially to the President and the President will act accordingly, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a Palace briefing.

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo AAo earlier clarified that the PNP used the term laser speed gun, but according to PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa, what they were referring to is the micro-digital photo/video laser tech speed system.

The micro-digital photo/video laser tech speed system, which costs an average of about PHP1 million per system, is being used to capture up to 15,000 images of moving vehicles and build a database. It is also being used by advanced countries like the US and Israel.

AAo said Gamboa has already submitted to the President their explanation of the mistake made in their presentation.

Panelo said he had no knowledge of whether the report has reached Duterte but assured that the President will review it once he sees it on his table.

Antayin mo yung report bakit nagka-ganun ang paliwanag mo nung una (Let's wait for their report on why their initial explanation was like that), Panelo said.

Always remember that this President is a lawyer and we lawyers are always trained to look deeper in any situation, he added.

Duterte, on January 13, stripped the PNP off its procurement power after learning that it attempted to spend PHP950,000 per unit for laser speed guns when the Davao City government used to spend only PHP10,000 per unit for the same type of device.

President bared that he called up AAo and asked him to be in charge of the purchasing of equipment and firearms instead.

AAo earlier assured to perform its assigned task of supervising the procurement for firearms and equipment of the PNP.

He said corruption has no place in his department, as well as its attached agencies and bureaus.

Interior Undersecretary and spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said the PNP's best practices in procurement transactions over several years has resulted in huge savings for the government and the PNP's improved operational capacity.

Malaya also clarified that the PNP is still in the pre-procurement stage and no funds have been disbursed for the laser speed guns.

In December 2019, Duterte asked AAo to supervise the PNP while he has yet to appoint a chief for the country's police force.

Duterte said he is counting on AAo to first cleanse the police force before he names their new chief.

Source: Philippines News Agency