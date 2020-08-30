Duterte to attend virtual conference hosted by Jordan king

President Rodrigo Duterte will attend a virtual conference hosted by Jordanian King Abdullah II on the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, Malacañang confirmed on Sunday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made this confirmation in a text message to reporters.

He said the virtual conference will be on Wednesday (September 2).

However, Roque did not provide details on what topics will be discussed during the virtual conference.

Duterte first met King Abdullah II in a bilateral meeting during his visit to Amman, Jordan on September 6 to 8, 2018, a first by a sitting President of the Philippines.

During Duterte’s historic visit, the Philippines and Jordan were able to sign six deals aimed at enhancing the bilateral ties between the two countries.

These agreements are: Memorandum of Understanding on Political Consultations, Memorandum of Understanding on Defense Cooperation, Memorandum of Understanding on Investment Cooperation, and Memorandum of Agreement on the Mutual Recognition of Maritime Certificates.

Other agreements included the Amendment to the Memorandum of Understanding on Labor Cooperation and the Cooperation Framework on the Deployment of Household Service Workers, originally signed in 2010 and 2012, respectively.

Duterte thanked King Abdullah II for hosting over 40,000 Filipinos in Jordan.

The King said the presence of the Filipino community enhances the people-to-people ties and strengthens the two countries’ understanding of one another.

The two leaders also vowed to boost cooperation on the fight against terrorism.

Duterte described terrorism as “the scourge of mankind”, agreeing with King Abdullah II that it would take years before it is stopped.

He also thanked the King of Jordan for donating two AH-15 Cobra attack helicopters and some firearms and ammunition.

Duterte’s trip to Jordan came after his prior visit to Israel on Sept. 2 to 5, also a first by a sitting Philippine president.

Source: Philippines News Agency