Duterte ‘safe, in good condition’ in Davao: PSG chief

President Rodrigo Duterte, who opted to stay longer in his hometown Davao City, is “safe” and in “good condition,” Presidential Security Group (PSG) commander Col. Jesus Durante III said Wednesday.

Durante gave the assurance amid speculations about Duterte’s health condition and following the recent twin explosions in Jolo, Sulu.

“The President is actually safe and he’s in good condition and in good health dito sa (here in) Davao,” he said in an interview with state-run PTV-4.

Durante said the PSG is employing a “360-degree protection” for Duterte and his family, considering that the threat of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) and terrorism still persists.

He said the PSG remains vigilant to make sure that Duterte is free from any harm.

“As always, PGS is on heightened alert,” he said. “We are always ready. We are always here to protect the President.”

Durante also guaranteed that the PSG is monitoring the situation in the country “24/7” to ensure the safety of Duterte and his family.

He said his men are also closely coordinating with other law enforcement agencies and other individuals who could give relevant information that could help keep Duterte safe from any threat.

To date, there is no security threat against Duterte, Durante assured.

“For now, wala naman talagang deliberate o confirmed o validated na security threat (There is really no deliberate or confirmed or validated security threat) apparently as of this time that is directed against the President,” he said.

Duterte has been in Davao City since August 3, his longest stay in his hometown since the Covid-19 outbreak.

He was also in Davao when the twin blasts happened in Jolo, Sulu on Monday, killing at least 14 people and injuring 77 others.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in an interview with CNN Philippines’ The Source, said it would be “very difficult” for Duterte to visit Jolo, Sulu, given the situation in the area.

Roque, nevertheless, reassured the public that Duterte has no serious illness and remains to be “fit and healthy” despite the 75-year-old President’s age.

