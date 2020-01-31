Duterte okays temporary ban on travelers from Hubei: Go

Following the confirmation of the first case of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte has given his permission for the temporary travel ban on visitors from Wuhan City and entire Hubei province in China, Senator Christopher Lawrence Go said on Friday.

Duterte gave his nod to the temporary travel ban when Go, his former special aide, made the recommendation to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Nakausap ko po si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte kanina at inirekomenda ko ang pag-impose ng temporary travel ban upang maprotektahan ang ating mga kababayan sa pagkalat ng coronavirus (I had a talk with President Rodrigo Duterte and I recommended the imposition of temporary travel ban to protect our fellow countrymen from the spread of coronavirus), Go said in a statement.

Sang-ayon po si Pangulo na iimplementa ang temporary travel ban sa mga manggagaling mula Wuhan city and the entire Hubei province ng China (The President approved the implementation of a temporary travel ban on persons coming from Wuhan City and the entire Hubei province of China, he added.

The health department on Thursday confirmed that a female Chinese national is the Philippines' first case of 2019-nCoV, which originated in China's Wuhan City, capital of Hubie Province.

The 38-year-old woman from Wuhan, who arrived in the Philippines on Jan. 21, was asymptomatic or displaying no symptoms of the newly-discovered strain of the virus.

The confirmed number of deaths in China from 2019-nCoV has risen to over 200 on Friday, based on international reports.

The number of people infected with the new coronavirus has also climbed to more than 7,000, exceeding the count during the outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome in 2003.

Apart from the Philippines, the virus that began spreading in China also affects other countries like Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Sri Lanka, and Australia.

Go said the President was also considering imposing a temporary ban on people from coronavirus-hit countries who wish to visit the Philippines.

The President and concerned government officials are also studying the possibility of imposing temporary travel restrictions for those coming from other places affected by the infection, the senator said.

Go said Duterte is scheduled to meet with medical experts and key government officials next week to discuss all necessary measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

He ensured that the government is taking all precautionary measures to address the threat of 2019-nCoV.

Rest assured that the Duterte administration takes this threat seriously. I am appealing to the public to cooperate with authorities in order to ensure the safety of everyone, he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency