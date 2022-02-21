﻿Duterte names Palace official as new COA chief

President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Rizalina Justol as the new chairperson of the Commission on Audit (COA).

Acting presidential spokesperson and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles made the announcement on Friday, noting that Justol’s appointment paper was signed by the President on February 17.

“We wish Chairperson Justol success in COA and assure her that the government will always be supportive of COA’s efforts to ensure transparency and accountability in the use of government funds,” Nograles said in a Palace briefing.

Prior to her appointment, Justol served as the Deputy Executive Secretary for Finance and Administration under the Office of the President. She also served as the accountant of the Davao City government under Duterte’s term as mayor.

Justol will serve a seven-year term as COA chief, replacing Michael Aguinaldo whose term ended on February 2.

Source: Philippines News Agency