Duterte names Jesus Durante as new PSG commander

President Rodrigo Duterte has named Army Col. Jesus Durante as the next commander of the Presidential Security Group (PSG), a Palace official said on Monday.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea confirmed to reporters that Durante will be replacing Brig. Gen. Jose Niembra in a ceremony at MalacaAang Park in Manila on Tuesday afternoon.

Durante currently heads the presidential escorts. He is a member of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1992.

According to a statement from the official PSG website, outgoing PSG commander Niembra is expected to assume a new post as Brigade Commander of the 701st Infantry Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, Philippine Army, stationed in Mati, Davao Oriental.

Niembra was appointed PSG commander on May 30, 2019.

Prior to his appointment as PSG commander, he served as part of Task Force Davao when Duterte was still the city mayor.

During his term as PSG chief, he upgraded PSG's security to ensure Duterte's protection.

He made significant changes in PSG such as placing radio frequency identification (RFID) access at entry points and constructing new facilities aligned with the government's Build Build Build program.

He also was responsible for the procurement of highly capable tactical equipment.

Niembra also encouraged consistent participation of PSG troopers in clean up drives along Manila Bay, Davao coastline, and Pasig River as well as tree planting activities; medical and dental missions in nearby communities; and relief operations for victims of natural catastrophes.

He also allowed PSG troopers to participate in Brigada Eskwela for neighboring educational institutions; gave support to physically challenged children and welfare of women; spearheaded leadership capacity building for the youth around MalacaAang; and held festivities that nourished the cultural roots of troopers and in other localities.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY