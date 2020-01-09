Duterte: May Traslacion prod Filipinos to seek ‘greater progress’

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday expressed hope that the Traslacion or the annual procession of the Black Nazarene would motivate Filipinos to seek "greater progress" in the country.

The Chief Executive issued the statement, as he acknowledged that the devotion to the Nazareno, which reaches its highest expression in the annual Traslacion, "continues to strengthen our faith amidst trying times".

"As we move in procession with the image of Christ in our midst, may we all be inspired to lead our nation towards greater progress, where everyone gets an equal chance for an improved quality of life," Duterte said in a message released Thursday, the same day the Catholic faithful celebrates the Feast of the Black Nazarene.

"May we also learn the virtues of compassion and selflessness as we do our part in nation-building. Together, let us work towards achieving a better and more inclusive future for all Filipinos," he added.

Traslacion is a centuries-old practice by the Catholic faithful that transfers the statue of the Black Nazarene in a carriage from the Quirino Grandstand to Quiapo Church in Manila.

Duterte said the cross of Christ is "not a symbol of defeat but of victory".

He added that through Christ's wounds, "we have been healed".

"This is the strong and powerful meaning of the iconic image of Nuestro Padre Jesus Nazareno to our people and our country's history," he said.

"The stories of conversion and miracles surrounding this important occasion attest to the richness of our religious and cultural heritage," the President added.

An updated route map from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority showed that the route for the procession from the Quirino Grandstand to Quiapo Church was 300 meters shorter than the usual due to rehabilitation works on Jones and MacArthur bridges.

No security threat at MalacaAang during Traslacion

Meantime, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said there is no sign of any security threats along MalacaAang grounds during the conduct of Traslacion on Thursday.

Panelo said it is normal for the Presidential Security Group to tighten the security within the MalacaAang compound since millions of Black Nazarene devotees are expected to join the annual regional event.

"None that I know of," Panelo said in a press conference when asked if there is any security threat that has been monitored by the Palace during the event.

"That becomes a standard," the Palace official added.

In observance of the procession and feast day of the Black Nazarene, the PSG has barred vehicles without regular car pass from entering the MalacaAang complex beginning 10 p.m. on Wednesday until 10 a.m. on Friday.

Around 16,000 security personnel have also been deployed in parts of Manila to ensure safe and solemn procession of the Black Nazarene.

Earlier Thursday, the Philippine National Police (PNP) urged devotees participating in this year's Traslacion to exercise cooperation and calmness amid police's tight security during the annual event.

The call was made, as the PNP admitted that it could be "frustrating" for devotees to follow tightened measures as they could not show their devotion the way they were "traditionally used to it".

Panelo said the police force merely wants to protect Black Nazarene devotees from any danger.

"Well, the PNP certainly has to undertake measures that will provide the safety of those devotees. It may be strict but the goal is to protect them from any harm," he said.

Work and classes in the city of Manila on Thursday have already been suspended to pave way for the religious event.

The Department of Health has also deployed around 20 medical teams for the January 9 procession of the Black Nazarene.

Telecommunications firms Smart and Globe have imposed a temporary shut down on their network services in parts of Metro Manila beginning 11 p.m. on Wednesday until midnight on Friday.

Source: Philippines News Agency