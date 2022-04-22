﻿Duterte Legacy Caravan serves over 1K in Iloilo

Over a thousand residents of the city and province of Iloilo benefited from services given by more or less 30 government agencies during the Western Visayas leg of the Duterte Legacy Caravan hosted by the Philippine National Police (PNP) at the Camp Martin Delgado regional headquarters in Iloilo on Thursday.

PNP Deputy Chief for Administration Lt. Gen. Rhodel O. Sermonia, in his message, said the caravan of services served as President Rodrigo Duterte’s legacy to the people as he has only three months left on his term.

“Up to the last day ng kanyang araw ay ipapabatid, ipapahatid at ipaparamdam sa ating mga kababayan ang legasiya ng ating Presidente. Ito po ang iba’t-ibang serbisyo na mula sa ibat-ibang ahensya ng gobyerno (Up to his last day his legacy as President will be made known and felt. These are the services from various agencies of the government),” he said.

Sermonia added that the best legacy of Duterte is “Serbisyong TAMA” which stands for “tapang” (courage) and “malasakit” (concern).

This means having the courage to fight against criminality, drug pushers, corruption in government, and the Communist Party of the Philippines – New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF), he said.

“With development and progress, the CPP-NPA will be gone, there will be no more drug pushers, and corruption in government. There will be food on the table, jobs for every Filipino, children will be in school,” Sermonia said.

Director-General Alex Paul I. Monteagudo of the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA), in his message read by Regional Director Anna Liza P. Umpar, said the creation of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) is an important legacy of the current administration.

During the one-day program, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Land Bank of the Philippines distributed PHP612,000 worth of cash cards to 170 beneficiaries from Iloilo City under its unconditional cash transfer program.

Some 50 survivors of Typhoon Odette from Tigbauan, Iloilo each received PHP5,000 as financial assistance from the DSWD.

Aside from the DSWD, other participating government agencies during the event were the Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Education, Department of Health, Philippine Army, and the Department of Interior and Local Government.