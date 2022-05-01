﻿Duterte Legacy caravan brings more services to C. Luzon

_:Various government services were brought closer to the people in Central Luzon through the simultaneous conduct of the Duterte Legacy caravan on Sunday.

Thousands of individuals including farmers, fisherfolk as well as those belonging to various advocacy support groups, force multipliers, and former rebels participated in the caravan that was held in time for the celebration of the Labor Day.

The Police Regional Office-Central Luzon (PRO-3), together with other government agencies, led the conduct of the caravan by informing the public of the landmark programs of the Duterte administration, and distributing various assistance to the people.

“Sa pamamagitan ng gawaing ito, ang Duterte Legacy caravan, ay naipadadama sa bawat isa, sa bawat Filipino na mayroon tayong pamahalaan na patuloy na mangangalaga sa kapakanan ng bawat isa (Through this activity, the Duterte Legacy caravan demonstrates to everyone, to every Filipino that we have government that is continuously taking care of the welfare of everybody),” PRO-3 regional director Brig. Gen. Matthew Baccay said in a statement.

Col. Jess Mendez, acting provincial director of the Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office, said in his message that “the result of these collective actions and involvement in government programs and activities is the true Duterte legacy.”

During the event, booths were set up by different government agencies to provide free services to the participants.

The Department of Agriculture provided free seedlings and anti-rabies vaccination for cats and dogs, while the Department of Health offered medical consultation and free medicines.

Jobs fairs were also conducted by the Public Employment Service Office while free birth, marriage, and death certificate registration were offered by the Philippine Statistics Authority.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development, on the other hand, provided other social services, while the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) offered free training seminars.

The participants also received food packs and other health kits and some availed of free haircuts.