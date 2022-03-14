﻿Duterte lauds PACC’s ‘selfless’ act to fight corruption

President Rodrigo Duterte has praised the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) for its “selfless” commitment to weed out corruption in the bureaucracy.

In a pre-recorded video message, Duterte thanked the PACC for fulfilling its mandate to stop irregularities in all state departments and offices.

Duterte made the message in time for the PACC’s fourth-anniversary celebration.

“My warmest greetings to the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission as you celebrate your fourth anniversary. I recognize your selfless service to the nation as you help eradicate graft and corruption in our bureaucracy,” he said during the holding of the PACC’s Recognition Day at the Palace del Gobernador in Intramuros City on Saturday.

Duterte expressed hope that the PACC would continue ramping up its anti-corruption drive.

“May you continue to fulfill your duty, especially in putting an end to the decades-long history of red tape in government,” Duterte said.

‘Effective’ partner vs. corruption

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, in a separate taped video message, said the PACC has become an “effective” partner of the Duterte administration in fighting corruption in government.

“This event is a testament to the Duterte administration’s firm stance against corruption and graft practices in government,” Medialdea said.

“As corruption impedes the immediate and effective delivery of public services, we have found the partner in the commission towards our goal of bringing positive change and providing a comfortable life to the Filipino people,” he added.

Medialdea also lauded the PACC for its relentless efforts to clean up the bureaucracy that led to the dismissal and the filing of charges against corrupt public servants.

Despite the prevailing coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, the Duterte government, through the PACC, was still able to “act decisively against instances of corruption,” Medialdea said.

“Being at the forefront of our country’s fight against corruption, the commission has effectively assisted the President, remains steadfast in fulfilling its promise of creating an environment of intolerance against power abuse and dishonest government. It has successfully investigated corrupt officials who were later punished or given the boot for their transgressions,” he said.

Duterte has promised to dedicate the remaining months of his term fighting corruption in government.

The PACC, created through Executive Order 43 inked by Duterte on Oct. 4, 2017, is mandated to eliminate all forms of corruption in the Executive Department in close coordination with various government agencies and law enforcement agencies.

The PACC investigates and gathers evidence for referral to the Ombudsman against government officials accused of corruption.

It has conducted fact-finding investigations on cases, lifestyle checks for government workers, and the creation of special investigating panels to curb corruption within the government.

Source: Philippines News Agency