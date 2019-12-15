Duterte hails PH troops bravery in fight vs. Abu Sayyaf

MANILA -- President Rodrigo Duterte has commended the wounded soldiers and policemen for their bravery to secure the country against the lawless acts perpetrated by Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG), MalacaAang said on Sunday.

Duterte honored the 10 military personnel and three police officers who recently sustained injuries in separate clashes with Abu Sayyaf bandits in Patikul Sulu by bestowing the Kampilan medal on them, the Palace said in a press statement.

The award was given to the recuperating troops during the President's visit to Camp Teodulfo Bautista Station Hospital in Jolo, Sulu on Saturday.

As your Commander-in-Chief, I move forward with you as we advance the common good and promote the security of our nation, the President was quoted as saying.

We thank you for risking your lives to protect us from elements that threaten the security of our country, he added.

Recipients of Kampilan medal are 1Lt. Vergara Geronimo, Sgt. Vicente Calvin Belino Jr., Corporals Ariel Gormonit and Cornelio Olandag; Privates First Class Albert Aras, Jezzer Ea, Jay-Arr Redula, Francis YbaAez, John Carlo Casintahan, and Glenn Acayan; Police Senior M/Sgt. Adil Salamat; Police Chief M/Sgt. Abdulmuidz Marajani; and Police Cpl. Halkim Ibno.

The Order of Lapu-Lapu, Rank of Kampilan, is awarded to an individual, who was seriously wounded or suffered great loss of property, as a result of his participation in activity pursuant to a campaign or advocacy of the President.

The soldiers and policemen were wounded during the December 4 and 7 armed encounters with members of Abu Sayyaf group in Patikul, Sulu.

Salamat, Marajani, Ibno, and a militiaman were wounded in an ambush staged by the ASG rebels in the Buhanginan village in Patikul, Sulu on December 4.

On Dec. 7, or just three days after the incident, the 10 soldiers were injured during a 30-minute clash with Abu Sayyaf members at Sitio Tambang in Kabbon Takas village of Patikul town.

MalacaAang said the Commander-in-Chief thanked the members of 11th Infantry Division (11ID) stationed at Camp Teodulfo Bautista for their efforts and sacrifices to serve and protect the country against the Islamist militants.

To our brave soldiers who are with us today, you are here because you have answered the call to serve your nation by ensuring peaceful and safe communities for all, Duterte said.

The President likewise praised the accomplishments of the Alakdan Division in its fight against the ASG rebels in recent months, the Palace said.

Duterte acknowledged the division's extraordinary determination, as well as its fighting spirit, to carry on with its mission which eventually led to its success in crushing the militant group.

The President believed that terrorists and all those who are considered threats to the country's security will get defeated, considering the 11ID's continued support and commitment. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency