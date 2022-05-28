Duterte gov’t to highlight legacy on May 30-31 summit

The Duterte administration will be thanking the support of everyone and remind Filipinos of President Rodrigo Duterte’s signature “Tapang at Malasakit” (courage and compassion) brand of leadership before the end of his term on June 30.

The Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO), through the Office of the Global Media and Public Affairs (OGMPA), will showcase a summary of the Duterte administration’s achievements through the Duterte Legacy Summit from May 30 to 31 at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City, the PCOO said in a media release.

“The two-day event will be our last act of thanking and recognizing the ‘Tapang at Malasakit’ governance of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, his Cabinet members, and all public servants who have brought impactful changes and meaningful developments to the Filipino people,” acting presidential spokesperson and PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar was quoted as saying.

Duterte will share a personal message about the summit via video, while Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea will deliver the keynote speech and Cabinet Secretary Melvin Matibag will give the closing remarks.

Some Cabinet officials will present their last reports to the public including their accomplishments, policies, and projects that improved the lives of Filipinos over the past six years while beneficiaries of government projects and programs will also share their success stories and testimonials.

The summit will also feature key campaign promises of the Duterte administration that were realized such as the Universal Health Care Law and Malasakit Center, Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education, Bangsamoro Organic Law, anti-illegal drugs campaign, and migrant workers’ protection.

Photo exhibit, legacy book

On the sidelines of the summit, The Virtual Presser (TVP) will be held after the program for the local and international media.

A Duterte Legacy Photo Exhibit, featuring significant and momentous events made by the administration since July 2016, will also be put up by the PCOO and the Bureau of Communications Services (BCS).

“This is our final report. This will leave a lasting and remarkable mark to the public on how the Duterte administration did its job in the name of public service,” Andanar said.

Andanar will also unveil the PCOO Legacy book featuring the accomplishments and much improved operations of the agency and its attached agencies.

“The legacy book is an overview of how the PCOO became a primary catalyst of change in government communications and media operations towards the general growth and improvement of the country,” he added.

The Duterte Legacy campaign was launched by the PCOO in January 2020 to highlight the accomplishments of the Duterte administration and tell the stories of those who benefitted from them.

As part of the campaign, the agency conducted caravans, and town hall meetings in different provinces, and produced short documentaries, publications, and other digital campaign materials.

The PCOO and its attached agencies will provide full coverage of this two-day event through the People’s Television Network (PTV) for media coverage and Radio Television Malacañang (RTVM) for online livestreaming on Facebook and YouTube.

Source: Philippines News Agency