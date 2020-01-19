Duterte gov’t achievements ‘far better’ than predecessors: Palace

The accomplishments of President Rodrigo Duterte's administration during his three years in office is far better than his predecessors, MalacaAang said on Sunday.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the current administration is trumpeting its feats halfway through Duterte's six-year term because it was proud of the President's legacy as the country's chief executive.

Panelo's statement came after Senator Panfilo Lacson said it was too early to flaunt the Duterte administration's achievements.

Duterte's spokesperson, however, believed otherwise.

Hindi totoo 'yun (That's not true), the Palace official said in an interview with dzIQ, when asked if it is premature to present the government's accomplishments under Duterte's leadership.

Kaya nga pinangangalandakan 'yun kasi nga kakaiba 'yung accomplishments na nagawa ni Presidente in three years' time kung iko-compare mo sa mga (nakaraang) administration (It's being trumpeted because the President's accomplishments in three years' time are exemplary compared to the past administrations' achievements), he added.

On Friday, the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) launched the Duterte Legacy campaign that touts the successes, gains and even the sacrifices of the present administration to improve the lives of the Filipino people.

The campaign focuses on the Duterte administration's progress in three pillars, namely peace and order, infrastructure development, and poverty alleviation.

The government's legacies on education, infrastructure, health, labor, freedom of information, press freedom and media protection, peace and order, and environmental protection were highlighted during the campaign launch.

Various narratives from beneficiaries of the administration's landmark projects were also presented during the launching of the Duterte Legacy campaign.

A magazine, podcast, and a documentary featuring the government's priority policies and programs were also unveiled.

Panelo said the President remains focused on bringing peace and development to the entire country.

Naka-focus siya sa pagpapaunlad ng bayan at gawing mapayapa ang ating kapaligiran at paunlarin natin ang bawat buhay ng ating mga mamamayan (He's focused on developing the country, bringing peace to communities, and improving the lives of the people), he said.

During the launch of the Duterte Legacy campaign, PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar bragged that the President has been able to fulfill his promises with great resolve and confidence.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, meantime, was elated that Filipinos appreciate the Chief Executive's resolve to bring positive and real changes to the country.

