Duterte fulfilled ‘change is coming’ slogan: Palace

Malacañang believes that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has fulfilled his popular “Change is coming” campaign slogan during his six-year term.

In a Palace press briefing, acting presidential spokesperson and Communications Secretary Martin Andanar cited how the Duterte administration’s accomplishments speak for itself.

“Kita naman natin sa Duterte Legacy report ng Presidential Communications Operations Office at ng lahat ng mga departamento (We can see it from the Duterte Legacy of the Presidential Communications Operations Office and in all departments),” he said.

Andanar cited how the administration ramped up infrastructure spending under the “Build, Build, Build” (BBB) infrastructure program to spur economic activity and create jobs.

The implementation of the BBB program raised infrastructure spending above 5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

GDP, which is the total market value of goods and services produced by a country for a specified period, is used to measure output and economic activity.

“Ilang porsyento ang ginagastos ng ating pamahalaan of the GDP na napupunta sa Build, Build, Build (A huge percent of spending went to Build, Build, Build),” he added.

He pointed out the success of the administration’s anti-narcotics campaign, which saw over PHP75 billion worth of seized drugs, over a million surrendered drug personalities, and the more accredited Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehab Centers across the country.

“Pagdating sa number of drug user surrenderees na nagpa-rehabilitate, the amount of hard drugs na nahuli ng ating (When it comes to the number of drug user surrenderees who are undergoing rehabilitation, the amount of hard drugs seized by our) Philippine National Police, ng ating (by our) Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency,” he added.

Andanar also noted efforts being done to reduce poverty incidence to 14 percent or lower by 2022, given the administration’s game-changing reforms and the Philippine economy growing 8.3 percent in the first quarter of 2022, surpassing the prepandemic GDP level.

In a speech on Monday, Duterte said he did his best to deliver what he could for the country during his six-year term.

Duterte said if he fell short of expectations, it was not because his administration was negligent but had limited time.

