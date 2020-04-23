Duterte elated by public satisfaction with Covid-19 response

President Rodrigo Duterte is grateful that most Filipinos appreciate the government’s efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the country, Malacañang said on Thursday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque issued the statement after results of April 6 to 8 survey by global polling firm Gallup International Association bared that 80 percent of Filipinos are convinced that the Duterte administration is handling the Covid-19 crisis “well.”

“Nagpapasalamat po ang Pangulo dahil 80 porsiyento po ng lahat ng Pilipino ay may opinion na maganda naman ang pag-hawak ng ating gobyerno dito sa issue ng Covid-19 (The President is grateful because 80 percent of Filipinos believed that the government handles the Covid-19 issue well),” Roque said in a virtual presser aired on state-run PTV-4.

The entire Luzon and several areas in Visayas and Mindanao with Covid-19 infections have been placed under an enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) to stop the contagion in the country.

The ECQ means people are barred from leaving their homes unless they need to access basic needs and are exempted from the quarantine protocols.

Gallup International’s poll also found that 86 percent are willing to “sacrifice” some of their human rights, “if it helps prevent the spread of the virus.”

It also revealed that 88 percent are “afraid” that he or his family member may acquire the new coronavirus.

Roque assured the public that Duterte would do his best to stop the further transmission of Covid-19 in the country.

“Asahan niyo po na kung anuman ang magiging desisyon ng Presidente eh a-addressin po niya itong ating kinatatakutan na baka tayo ay magkasakit (Expect that whatever the President’s decision will be, he will consider our fear of getting sick),” he said.

Roque also ensured that Duterte would come up with a “best” decision when it comes to the ECQ’s fate.

“Naiinitindihan po niya (Duterte) na napakahirap ng ECQ at gagawin po niya ang pinakamagaling para dito sa sambayanang Pilipinas (He understands that we are in difficult situation following the ECQ. And he will consider what’s best for his fellow countrymen),” he said.

Duterte, through Republic Act 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, was granted special powers to address the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The Philippines has so far 6,710 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Some 693 infected individuals have recovered from the coronavirus disease while 446 Covid-19 patients died. Source: Philippines News Agency