Duterte, Dela Rosa ‘welcome’ to attend House drug war probe

MANILA: House Committee on Human Rights chairman Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr. said it would be up to former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief and now Senator Ronald dela Rosa to attend the House of Representatives inquiry into the bloody anti-drug war under the previous administration. During Wednesday's hearing, House Committee on Human Rights chairman Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr. said Duterte and dela Rosa would again be informed on the next inquiry. 'What I can promise…is that we will be informing again Senator dela Rosa on the next hearing, and if he would like to attend, sabihin na natin do'n na (let's say there that) if you would like to come, you are welcome,' Abante said in response to Rep. Raoul Manuel's proposal to invite Duterte and dela Rosa. 'We are also going to inform, para sa ikagagalak ni (for the happiness of) Congressman Manuel, we're going to inform the former President on this hearing. Okay? 'Pag na-inform siya, eh nasa kanya na 'yon kung pupun ta siya o hindi (Once he gets informed, it will be up to him whether he will attend,' he added. Abante said he would give full respect to Duterte being the former President and to dela Rosa who is an incumbent senator. Manuel proposed to invite Duterte and dela Rosa since there are questions about the anti-drug war that only both of them could answer. Source: Philippines News Agency