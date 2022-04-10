﻿Duterte dances with daughter Kitty on her 18th birthday

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte danced with his youngest daughter, Veronica “Kitty” Duterte, to the tune of crooner Richard Poon’s “I’ll Take Care of You” at her 18th birthday party.

Duterte’s former chief presidential legal counsel and senatorial candidate Salvador Panelo shared a minute-long video of the father and daughter dancing on his official Facebook page.

“Happening Now: The President dancing with his precious daughter Kitty on her debut! Happy birthday, Kitty!” Panelo captioned.

He also shared a video of himself serenading Kitty and the audience with Sharon Cuneta’s song “Sana’y Wala Nang Wakas.”

Panelo earlier said the 1986 hit was one of his favorite songs.

He said he sang the song to honor his late son and pay homage to the singer and composer of the song, Willy Cruz.

Kitty celebrated her 18th birthday party at the Dusit Thani Hotel in Davao City.

The red dress she wore during her party was designed by fashion designer Mak Tumang, who also designed dresses for celebrities and beauty queens.

Duterte has always talked fondly of his youngest daughter.

In 2018, he boasted about how his daughter’s lowest grade was 91.

Kitty is the daughter of Duterte with his common-law wife Cielito “Honeylet” Avanceña.

Duterte has three other children from his previous marriage with Elizabeth Zimmerman — Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo, Davao City Mayor Sara, and Davao City Vice Mayor Sebastian.

Last month, Kitty trended on social media after she uploaded two video clips on Twitter of her dancing to the political jingle of Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo.

Her videos garnered millions of views across different social media platforms.

