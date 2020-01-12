Duterte contented enough; won’t seek term extension

President Rodrigo Duterte rejected anew speculations that he wanted to extend his term in office, saying that he is contented and ready to bow out.

Ako maligaya na (I am already happy). I take comfort. When I go out, I retire. Do not believe in that s*** about extension-extension, Duterte said during the ceremonial distribution of agriculture assistance to farmers in Cotabato City on Saturday.

Before winning the presidential elections, Duterte was mayor of Davao City for seven terms or 22 years, although not consecutively.

Speculations that Duterte wanted to prolong his stay in office stemmed after his push to shift to a federal system of government.

Last year, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the President is still keeping federalism on his agenda but it is up to Congress to propose what method should be used in amending the Constitution.

He made this remark to reject claims that Duterte had abandoned his push for federalism since he did not mention it in his fourth state of the nation address on July 22, 2019.

Duterte, meanwhile, denied rumors that he has kidney disease supposedly due to dark patches on his face.

The 74-year-old slammed his critics and detractors for spreading rumors about his illness.

Sabi nila 'yung mga tao daw may sakit sa kidney, umiitim daw. 'Ah si Duterte, mamamatay na 'yan (They say those with kidney disease get darker skin. 'Ah, Duterte is going to die),' Duterte said.

Talagang mamamatay ako. Walang problema 'yan. Ang tao, mamamatay talaga. Kailan (I'm really going to die. That's not a problem. People are really going to die eventually. When)? It's only God, he added.

He said that no mortal being could escape death.

Duterte previously said he is suffering from muscle spasms, chronic back pains, and migraines.

He also said he has myasthenia gravis, a chronic autoimmune neuromuscular disease that weakens skeletal muscles responsible for breathing and moving parts of the body.

Other ailments he suffers from are Barrett's esophagus, a potentially serious complication of gastroesophageal reflux disease, and Buerger's disease, a rare disease of the arteries and veins in the arms and legs.

Duterte also announced that the alleged growth found in his digestive tract tested negative for cancer in October 2018.

In November last year, Duterte admitted that his ailments are taking a toll on his health, but assured the public that he can still perform his duties well as the country's highest elected official.

Source: Philippines News Agency