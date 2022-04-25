﻿Duterte congratulates 3 PSG members who passed Bar exams

President Rodrigo R. Duterte personally relayed his congratulations to three members of the Presidential Security Group (PSG) who passed the 2020-2021 Bar examinations on April 12.

PSG spokesperson Maj. Zeerah Blanche Lucrecia said the three PSG troopers were invited for a photo opportunity with Duterte at Malago Clubhouse, Malacaňang Park, Manila.

“The gesture was gladly received by the new board passers led by Captain Joan Don A. Napay (Mac) who is currently assigned at PSG Station Hospital; Lt. April Z. Bayabao PN from the Office of the Assistant Chief of Staff for Logistics, G4 and PSSg Byron Angelo D Bacud PNP from the Presidential Police Security Force Unit (PPSFU),” Lucrecia told reporters in a Viber message.

Napay said Duterte shared with them his personal experiences as a lawyer and as a prosecutor when he was still in practice.

She said the President also recommended reading more books on trial techniques and encouraged them to engage in practice whether in the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) or in private.

Despite passing the Bar, Napay said she plans to serve the AFP “in the meantime.”

Bacu said while he may be leaving the PSG soon, he will continue working for the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“I am already preparing the documents required by the PNP for my application through lateral entry for legal officers. This means I will be commissioned with the rank of Police Captain and will be reassigned to Legal Service, a technical unit in the PNP which provides legal service to the PNP and its members,” he said.

Bayabao said she will also continue working for the AFP, noting that she still has “a lot to learn.” However, she is also open to working in private practice.

“Hopefully while in the AFP, I can practice the profession. As to private practice, maybe in the future. I am open to any kind of practice of law. Anyway, there is only one goal, to promote justice and protect the rights of people,” she said.

A total of 8,241 examinees out of 11,402 takers passed the 2020-2021 Bar Examinations for a 72.28 percent passing rate, according to the Supreme Court.

Only 14 successful Bar takers earned recognition for “excellent” performance, obtaining grades higher than 90 percent.

Around 751 Bar passers were also recognized for their “exemplary” performance for earning a grade of 85 percent to 90 percent.

This year’s exam was the first in two years since the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, the first to be held in various sites, and the first that used digital means, with examinees in 29 local testing centers nationwide bringing their own laptops.

There were two cancellations prior to the February 4 and 6 schedule because of a considerable number of SC personnel and examinees who contracted Covid-19 and the damage sustained by local government units from December’s Typhoon Odette.

The oath-taking of the latest batch of lawyers is scheduled for May 2 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Source: Philippines News Agency