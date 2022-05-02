﻿Duterte believes destiny will determine candidates’ fate

President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday night admitted he is unsure if his son, Davao City (1st District) Rep. Paolo Duterte, will be elected to another three-year term.

The younger Duterte will be up against three independent candidates — Maria Victoria Maglana, who brands herself as a peace and development advocate, businessman Jamal Ranon Kanan, and Jovanie Mantawel.

“Iyong congressman ko na anak, si Paolo, ewan ko kung manalo ngayon depende sa…eh talaga akong naniniwala ako ng destiny (My congressman son, Paolo, I don’t know if he will be reelected, it depends…I really believe in destiny),” Duterte said in a speech during a campaign event in Taguig City.

Duterte recalled how he himself did not expect to win the presidential elections in 2016.

“Hindi ko talaga alam noong nanalo ako bakit ako naging Presidente. Hindi ko masyado… Ano talaga ‘yan, gulong ng palad. Pero kaya lang sabi nga ni ano (I really don’t know why I became President. It’s the wheel of fate. But), you know there is always a time for everything,” he added.

He hopes his children who are running in this year’s polls would provide Filipinos with a better life if elected.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte is running for vice president while Sebastian Duterte is eyeing to succeed his sister.

“I hope that ‘yung mga anak ko, si Inday (Sara) at itong isang congressman sana, kung hindi na ako makatulong sa inyo, kung medyo tatanda na talaga ako, I hope na ‘yung mga anak ko sila na lang ang makatulong sa inyo lalo na ‘yung mga tao sa Taguig kagaya ninyo (I hope that my children, Inday and the other congressman…If I can no longer help you, if I am too old, I hope my children will be able to help you especially, you people of Taguig),” he said.

He recalled his experiences as a congressman, mayor for more than two decades, and vice mayor, even succeeding his daughter as mayor.

“Minsan magsabi ka na pulitiko, pabalik-balik ka, pabalik-balik, kung magtrabaho lang talaga kagaya ko. I was mayor for 23 years sa Davao. Naging congressman ako, naging vice mayor ako kay Inday at lahat na (Sometimes you say politicians keep coming back just to work just like me. I was mayor for 23 years in Davao. I became congressman, vice mayor of Inday, I’ve done it all),” he added.

Duterte likened his political career to the life cycle of a star that would eventually collapse when it runs out of hydrogen and die.

“Once upon a time in Davao and throughout the country, para akong bituin na talagang doon. Pero alam ko na ‘yung bituin na ‘yan, bababa rin ako (I was like a star there. But I know that just like a star, I will descend),” he said.

He thanked Taguig City, Taguig-Pateros (1st District) Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano and his wife, Taguig (2nd District) Rep. Laarni, for supporting his presidential bid in 2016.

Cayetano is seeking a Senate comeback while Lani wants to reclaim her mayoral seat which she held from 2010 to 2019.

Cayetano was also the President’s running mate in 2016, eventually losing to Vice President Leni Robredo.

“Magpasalamat ako sa inyo mga taga-Taguig and of course, si Laarni pati si Alan Peter kasi kayo ang gumawa para maging presidente ako (I really want to thank the residents of Taguig and of course Laarni and Alan Peter because you helped me become President),” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency