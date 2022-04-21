﻿Duterte bares his top 2 senatorial bets

President Rodrigo R. Duterte on Wednesday announced that former defense secretary Gilbert “Gibo” Teodoro and former public works secretary Mark Villar are the top two candidates he will look for when shading circles in his ballot on May 9.

During the President’s Chatroom aired on state-run PTV-4 on Wednesday night, Duterte interviewed the two senatorial candidates separately, describing Gibo as his “number one” bet and Villar as his “number two” bet.

Duterte expressed confidence that if elected to the Senate, Teodoro would be one of the “best” senators who would push for legislative measures aimed at bringing development to the country.

“Ipakita ko sa lahat na ito ang iboboto ko (I will show everyone that I will vote for you) and I will place your name doon sa first because sa lahat ng bagay, first ka eh (on top of the list because you are first to do many things),” he told Teodoro.

He said Villar would be his second candidate, noting that he already promised to make Teodoro his first choice.

Duterte said he could not imagine what his administration would be like “without Mark Villar there at the helm of DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways).”

“Nagtrabaho ka naman and para sa akin, ilagay kita number two kasi ‘yung number one napangako ko na at saka pareho kayo, iyong (So you’re right, you worked hard and for me, I will place you in number two because I already made a promise to my number one and you are both) imbued with a sense of urgency to really improve the lives of the people,” he told Villar.

‘Not a savior, but can help the country’

Duterte said he believed the Senate needs someone like Teodoro who always acts “in good faith” and knows how to address the pressing issues in the country.

“He knows the problems of the country. Alam niya kasi matagal na rin ito sa gobyerno (He knows because he served the government),” he said. “Hindi naman savior (He could not be considered a savior), but really, he can help the country if he is there in the Senate for the people.”

He also noted that it would be a wasted opportunity if Teodoro failed to make a political comeback as senator.

Teodoro, meanwhile, vowed to prioritize legislative measures that would ensure the country’s economic recovery from the effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

He cited his plan to craft measures that would help maintain peace and order in the country, improve the education system, and protect the welfare of the overseas Filipino workers.

“And those are just a few, Mr. President, of the efforts and measures. There are other measures na gusto ko pong i-introduce (that I would also introduce some other time),” Teodoro said.

Teodoro served as Defense secretary under the Arroyo administration and was a member of the House of Representatives for three terms.

He also topped the 1989 Bar Examinations and completed his Master of Laws at Harvard University.

‘No regrets’

Despite initial “misgivings” about Villar because of his age, Duterte said he had “no regrets” about appointing him to his Cabinet.

He said Villar had “very good credentials”, but also “earned the reputation” of being an efficient government worker.

“Ngayon, sabihin ko sa inyo hindi ako nagsisi na talagang dapat maging isang Cabinet member (Now, I do not regret that I appointed you as one of my Cabinet members),” Duterte said.

Villar was Duterte’s youngest Cabinet member. He was only 38 years old when he was appointed as DPWH secretary in 2016.

If elected as senator, Villar said his main platform focuses on continuing Duterte’s “Build, Build, Build” initiative.

He vowed to amend laws to further fast-track the implementation of infrastructure development in the country and provide higher wages and benefits to construction workers.

“Kung pipiliin po ako ng ating mga kababayan, gusto ko talaga i-push ‘yung mga additional benefits and gamitin po ‘yung mga natutunan ko as a Cabinet secretary para gumawa ng mga batas na makakatulong at magbibigay po ng at least karagdagang ano (If I will be elected by our countrymen, I will push for additional benefits and use what I learned from being Cabinet secretary to craft laws that will give additional) benefits and of course to push the Build, Build, Build program to even greater heights iyong (in the) future administrations,” he said.

Under Villar’s leadership, the “Build, Build, Build” program generated 6.5 million jobs since it began in 2016.

Villar is the son of real estate magnate and former Senate President Manny Villar and Senator Cynthia Villar.

Duterte is endorsing 17 senatorial candidates and his daughter, vice presidential aspirant, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.

He also openly campaigned against reelectionist Senator Richard Gordon.

The Senate blue ribbon committee chair had earned Duterte’s ire over the recent senate investigations of the government’s allegedly irregular contracts with Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. to provide medical supplies at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Duterte said he has decided not to endorse any presidential candidate to avoid speculation that he will use public funds to campaign for his preferred successor.

