Duterte appoints exAFP chief Madrigal to PCA governing board

President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed retired Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Benjamin Madrigal Jr. as member of the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) governing board.

A list of new appointees signed by Duterte showed that Madrigal's appointment paper was signed on January 21.

Madrigal, a member of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1985, retired after reaching the mandatory military retirement age of 56 on September 28, 2019.

He was appointed as AFP chief on December 11, 2018.

Prior to his appointment, Madrigal commanded the Eastern Mindanao Command, Southern Luzon Command, the 4th Infantry Division, the 701st Infantry Brigade, and the 26th Infantry Battalion.

His previous posts include chief of staff of the Philippine Army; chief of War Plans in the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Plans J5; Secretary Joint Staff; and chief of the Army Management and Fiscal Office.

A number of positions in government, including Cabinetlevel posts are being held by former members of the military.

Duterte has repeatedly voiced out his preference to appoint military men in his Cabinet since they were honest and industrious.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has defended Duterte's preference for military men, saying he saw no problem because they are also Filipinos who were willing and eager to serve.

The PCA, an attached agency of the Department of Agriculture, is the sole government agency that is tasked to develop the industry to its full potential in line with the new vision of a united, globally competitive, and efficient coconut industry.

Aside from Madrigal, Duterte also appointed acting Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado as Budget Ad Interim Secretary.

Source: Philippines News agency