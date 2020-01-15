Dumaguete lawyer dies; cops asked to form probe task group

A lawyer who was shot in broad daylight at his residence succumbed to complications of his injuries 10 days after the incident in Barangay Daro here.

Col. Julian Entoma, provincial police director of Negros Oriental, said a relative of the lawyer who asked not to be named, confirmed that the 74-year-old Ray Moncada died at a private hospital around 2:27 p.m. Monday.

Moncada fought for his life after two unidentified suspects shot him last January 3 at his residence in Ma. Asuncion Village.

A report from the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO) said Moncada was declared dead by attending physician, Dr. Caesar Rana, citing the cause of death as septic shock secondary to generalized peritonitis from multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

He was on life support until his death.

As this developed, Entoma said he has requested the Police Regional Office 7 (PRO-7), led by police regional director Brig. Gen. Valeriano de Leon, for the creation of a Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) to focus on Moncada's murder.

Once approved, SITG Moncada, to be headed by Entoma, will convene on Thursday (Jan. 16).

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) personnel are invited to be part of the SITG but it is also up to them if they want to do a parallel investigation, Entoma said.

He said even though the SITG is still in the offing, investigators are working round the clock to dig deeper into the death of Moncada, which they believe is linked to his profession.

Entoma earlier announced that, as certified by the Police Crime Laboratory, the caliber .45 firearm used in the lawyer's shooting was the same as the one used in another crime in Zamboanguita, Negros Oriental, based on evidence gathered from both scenes.

There was no clear and direct link between the two crimes, strengthening the police's suspicion that the suspect was a hired gun, he said.

We are now looking at linking the mastermind to the gunman, and we hope Moncada's family will cooperate and provide us with the vital information that will help solve the case, he added.

Entoma also confirmed the recovery of a letter, saying the lawyer had also previously received death threats.

Moncada was handling land dispute cases although Entoma said they still need to get more details as to which one was possibly the motive behind the killing

Source: Philippines News Agency