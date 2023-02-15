Dumaguete hosts first leg of FOI transparency roadshow 2023

DUMAGUETE CITY: Negros Oriental’s provincial capital will host the first leg of the nationwide 2023 Freedom of Information (FOI) Transparency Roadshow on Thursday with national and local officials in attendance.

The roadshow aims to intensify FOI as a tool for transparency and accountability among government offices, said Jennifer Catan Tilos, chief of the Philippine Information Agency here quoting John Wilmer Jimenez, deputy division of the FOI Program.

Attending the activity are officials from the FOI Project Management Office in Manila, Dumaguete Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo, some 300 barangay officials here, Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Undersecretary Willford Will Wong, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Community Affairs Officer Andro Santiago and Supervising Science Research Specialist Mabelline Cahulogan of the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (DOST-Phivolcs).

The DBM, DPWH and DOST officials will share FOI initiatives in their respective offices and their impact on good governance, Tilos said.

The signing of a Transparency Wall of Commitment to promoting the utilization of FOI at the city level will highlight the event.

It will be held at the Negros Oriental State University (NORSU) gymnasium in this city starting at 9 a.m.

Source: Philippines News Agency