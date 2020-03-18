Dumaguete disinfects city hall offices, adopts 4-day work week

Dumaguete Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo has ordered thorough disinfection of the city hall as well as its other offices located elsewhere in a move to help contain the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

City Public Information Officer Dems Rey Demecillo, in a media advisory, said Remollo on Monday issued Office Order No. 215 regulating the entry and exit points of the city hall and the conduct of thermal scan on all visitors.

The City Health Office and the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office disinfected the various offices and premises of the city hall compound and will continue the activity in offices that are not within the compound.

The entrance and exit of the City Health Office along Colon Street and the entrance/exit beside the City Treasurer’s Office at Burgos Street shall be the main entrance/exit points for officials, employees and the general public. All other entrance/exit points shall be closed, he said.

Everyone shall be subject to thermal scanning and those who have a temperature reading of 38 degrees Celsius and above shall not be allowed entry.

Meanwhile, Remollo announced a four-day workweek schedule through Office Order No. 218 for city government officials, employees, and personnel for the duration of the Covid-19 threat.

He also suspended the conduct of the flag-raising ceremony although the Philippine flag will still be raised and lowered by only two personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection.

Source: Philippines News Agency