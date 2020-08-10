Dumaguete Diocese to send donations to Beirut blast victims

The Diocese of Dumaguete will be sending financial donation to victims of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon last week, which left more than a hundred people dead and scores injured, including several Filipinos.

In an interview on Monday, Bishop Julito Cortes said the diocese will give its financial assistance while also asking the lay faithful to contribute, in response to the call of Pope Francis to help Lebanon.

He cited in a statement released Sunday that many churches were devastated and thousands were left homeless by the explosions that rocked the Lebanese capital.

Quoting Fr. Samer Nassif, a Lebanese expert of the Catholic charity group Aid to the Church in Need, Cortes said “the Christian zone of Beirut was completely devastated”.

On Aug. 4, about 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate that appeared to be improperly stored exploded at the port of Beirut.

In his letter-appeal for donations, Bishop Cortes said, “let us please donate, whatever we can contribute to lightening the misery of the people of Lebanon”.

“The diocese believes that while we are suffering ourselves, we can still sacrifice a little for our Lebanese neighbors in greater need,” he said, referring to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Cortes asked for cash assistance “for practical purposes” that can be given to the parish offices and which shall be turned over to diocesan finance officer, Fr. Lyndon Zerna, who will then forward the financial aid to Caritas International.

The last day of accepting donations will be on Aug. 28, he said.

Source : Philippines News Agency