Dumaguete City gets 145 live hogs from ASF-free Mindanao province

The first batch of 145 live hogs from South Cotabato that is free from African swine fever (ASF) arrived in this Negros Oriental capital last weekend amid high prices of pork in the market. Another 140 more heads will be coming this week, according to Jaymar Vilos, designated information officer of the Provincial Veterinarian Office (PVO). The first two shipments and forthcoming deliveries are expected to stabilize pork prices in the capital and in other parts of the province, Vilos told the Philippine News Agency on Monday. 'The live hogs were immediately brought to the city slaughterhouse and delivered to the public market and consignees,' he said. Vilos said the move was part of the provincial government's efforts to ramp up the supply of live hogs while the public continued to complain against the continuing rise in pork prices, including "lechon" or roast pig. Dr. Alfonso Tundag, quarantine officer of the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI), confirmed the arrival of the live hogs from South Cotabato, an ASF-free province, after having complied with the requirements. Tundag said it was the first inbound shipment of live hogs to Negros Oriental following the lifting of the ban on the entry of pigs, pork, and by-products in February. Netizens and residents were complaining that prices of lean meat have breached the PHP400 per kilo mark, almost double the prices from last year. Source: Philippines News Agency