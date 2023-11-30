Dugong Rescued by Local Residents and Specialists

Puerto Princesa – In Puerto Princesa, Barangay Bancao-Bancao residents, along with Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel and specialists from the Large Marine Vertebrates Research Institute Philippines (LAMAVE), successfully rescued a mature dugong trapped in a local fish pen. The nearly half-ton sea mammal, also known as a 'sea cow,' was initially observed grazing on seagrass with a companion but became stranded in shallow waters during low tide, seeking refuge in a fish pen.

According to Philippines News Agency, the rescue operation took over eight hours, with the dugong eventually being released into deeper waters where it quickly recovered and swam toward the open ocean. PCG Petty Officer 1st Class Andy Villacillo noted that while the dugong is an endangered species, it is commonly seen in the waters of Bancao-Bancao, often feeding in groups. Sally Snow from LAMAVE emphasized the importance of handling the dugong carefully to minimize distress during transportation.

LAMAVE, a Filipino NGO, is dedicated to protecting marine megafauna in the Philippines. Dugongs are known for their large size, streamlined bodies, distinctive snouts, and role in sustaining the health of seagrass beds. Despite their ecological significance, dugongs face extinction threats due to habitat degradation, water pollution, and fishing gear entanglement. Conservation efforts in the Philippines include habitat protection, research, and community-based initiatives.