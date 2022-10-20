Dubai Globe Soccer Awards 2022, Megastars of International Football Headline the Shortlist of Nominees

Dubai Globe Soccer Awards Announces Top International Football Players

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The shortlist of top international football players and professionals has been announced by the Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Globe Soccer Awards. Football fans across the world can now vote for their favourites in the first round of public voting to decide the winners of the 13th edition of the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards.

The gala ceremony will take place on Thursday, 17 November at Madinat Jumeirah, three days before the start of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. This year’s list of award categories includes the TikTok Fans’ Player of the Year award, with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah in the running. For Best Men’s Player of the Year and Best Women’s Player of the Year, nominees include Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois, Erling Haaland, Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze and Alexia Putellas. Twenty candidates are competing for the Best Men’s Club of the Year and ten for the Best Women’s Club of the Year, with almost the entire European football aristocracy represented, alongside clubs from South America and the Middle East. Legendary giants such as José Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola are nominated alongside Stefano Pioli in the Best Coach of the Year category. Back for another edition is the Best President of the Year category, alongside two new awards, the Power Horse Emerging Player of the Year and the CNN Off The Pitch Award. Best Sporting Director of the Year and Best Agent of the Year will award those who excel in recognising important aspects of the game, and they are joined by two new awards: Best Scout of the Year and Best Transfer Deal of the Year. As in previous editions, a number of football legends will be presented with Career Awards in recognition of their contribution to football.

Furthermore, the newly launched Globe Soccer Digital Awards will honour the finest digital media influencers and creators in football’s virtual arena across five categories: Best Football Esports Player, Best Football Journalist, Best Football TikTok Creator, Best Football Social Media Influencer and Best Football YouTube Creator. For the first time, Socios.com Fans Club of the Year and Socios.com Fan Engagement Activation of the Year will be featured at the Globe Soccer Awards, to be elected by the platforms’ users.

The first round of public voting to choose the finalists in the main categories at voting.globesoccer.com is now open and will close on 1 November 2022. The second round of voting to choose this year’s award winners will be open from 3 to 10 November 2022.

For more information:

LaPresse SpA Communication and Press Office Director

Barbara Sanicola – barbara.sanicola@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 236c2e53-f125-47af-b76d- 5f4b01c3e5f9

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8669011