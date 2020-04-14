DTI’s shared service facility beneficiary makes PPE

A beneficiary of the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) Shared Service Facility (SSF) Project in Region 4-A is now producing personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers.

According to DTI, the Reliance Producers Cooperative in Carmona, Cavite is manufacturing laboratory gowns, jumpsuits, and face masks after heeding the call of the national government to help the medical front-liners in the country’s fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Reliance Producers Cooperative is a member of Confederation of Wearables Exporters of the Philippines (Conwep), which committed to produce 10,000 medical-grade coveralls daily.

Its facility produces 600 lab gowns, 500 jumpsuits, and 1,000 face masks daily since April 8.

“In this very difficult time, it is vital that we have enough PPE for our healthcare workers to ensure their safety in this fight against Covid-19, and we are happy with the support that we are getting from different sectors. The use of our SSFs to produce more PPE is our way of helping and protecting the healthcare workers and other front-liners since they are the ones who are most exposed to dangers,” DTI-Calabarzon Director Marilou Toledo said.

The cooperative is into garment manufacturing and exporting.

The DTI provided the SSF to the cooperative in June 2016, which includes different types of stitching machines.

Under the SSF Program, the government provides equipment to micro, small, and medium enterprises for them to enhance the quality of their products that will make them more competitive in the domestic and international markets.

The SSF Program started in 2013

Source: Philippines News Agency