DTI’s Likha ng Central Luzon Trade Fair draws 165 exhibitors

More micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will showcase their eco-friendly products in the Department of Trade Industry's (DTI) Likha ng Central Luzon Trade Fair slated Oct. 25 to 29 at the Megatrade Hall B at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City. A total of 165 exhibitors from Central Luzon's seven provinces will be participating in the trade fair, with 85 focusing on non-food items, particularly products not harmful to the environment. "By using recycled materials, we help our environment and reduce the need to acquire new raw materials," DTI-Bataan Officer-in-Charge Provincial Director Eileen Ocampo said at the Philippine Information Agency weekly forum in Quezon City on Friday. The Likha ng Central Trade Fair will feature processed food and delicacies, wearables, home decorations, healthy beverages, jewelry, fruits, nuts and bamboo-based items. Each province has its own unique branding such as Aurora's 'Siempre Aurora' of Aurora; Bataan's 'Galing Bataan'; Bulacan's 'Tatak Bulakenyo"; Nueva Ecija's 'Taas Noo Novo Ecijano'; Pampanga's 'Love Pampanga"; Tarlac's 'Natural Tarlac"; and Zambales "Zambales Finest." DTI Region 3 (Central Luzon) SME (Small and Medium size Enterprises) Development Division chief Warren Patrick Serano said the agency is on track to assist 36,000 MSMEs in the region this year. "Last year, we supported over 25,000 MSMEs in Central Luzon, which has approximately 137,000 MSMEs, and 36,000 is already a substantial number for our seven provincial offices and regional office," he said. To provide essential services for MSMEs, Serano said the DTI has established 139 Negosyo (Business) Centers in the local government units across the region. The centers assist MSMEs in obtaining business registration, business consultancy, business information and training. The Likha ng Central Luzon Trade Fair is jointly organized by DTI and PhilExport Region 3, with the full support of the Regional Development Council and Central Luzon Growth Corridor Foundation, Inc.

Source: Philippines News Agency