DTI urges NegOcc firms to register business name early

Owners of enterprises in Negros Occidental are urged to process their business name registration with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) early to avoid the crowd in the coming year.

Engiemar Tupas, officer-in-charge of the Industry Development Division of DTI-Negros Occidental, said since the Negosyo Center in this city is open only until Friday, the last working day of the year, processing will resume on January 2.

Through the hub, enterprises can renew their business name registration while newly-established companies can also apply for listing.

All enterprises engaged in business regardless of capitalization are mandated to get their business name registration from the DTI. The renewal can be processed as early as 180 days prior to the expiry, Tupas said.

A business name registration, which is valid for five years, provides a legal personality to an enterprise. Being legitimate enables an enterprise to avail of assistance from government and private agencies.

Although the penalty for failure to process or renew is minimal, erring establishments can be subjected to closure as business name registration is one of the requirements in obtaining a mayor's permit from the local government unit.

Registrants are required to bring only photocopies of their valid identification cards.

The DTI collects a fee of PHP230 from businesses in the barangays and PHP530 for those in cities and municipalities. The fee is PHP1,030 for regional businesses and PHP2,030 for those national in scope.

Enterprises outside Bacolod may also process their business name registration in other Negosyo Centers located in the cities of Sipalay, Kabankalan, Himamaylan, La Carlota, Bago, Talisay, Silay, Victorias, Cadiz, Sagay, Escalante, and San Carlos.

The DTI has also established Negosyo Centers in the towns of Hinoba-an, Cauayan, Binalbagan, Isabela, La Castellana, San Enrique, and EB Magalona.

Source: Philippines News Agency