DTI training on business mentoring starts Mar. 5

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Antique is eyeing to begin its mentoring program for entrepreneurs on March 5.

An orientation attended by micro, small and medium entrepreneurs (MSME) who will be joining the Kapatid Mentor Me (KMME) program, was held here on Thursday.

Wilson Alian, in charge of the KMME program, said the program is already implemented in the province of Antique for the fourth year this 2020 to capacitate the MSMEs, who are called mentees, in managing their businesses.

The KMME's 10 modules had been designed so that the mentees will be able to learn the fundamentals of entrepreneurship, he said.

Alian said the mentees will be taught by their mentors or lecturers who are accredited by DTI's partner, the Philippine Center for Entrepreneurship, in implementing the program until May 7, 2020 in Antique.

The topics to be discussed during the first day of the mentoring program include entrepreneurial mind setting and values formation, and marketing.

Other topics are product development and market growth and expansion, business model canvass, operations management, and supply and value chain.

The mentors will also have a one on one mentoring and cliniquing with the mentees for free.

The KMME program will culminate with the business improvement plan presentation and graduation of the mentees.

Through the KMME, Alian said several MSMEs have become successful after acquiring knowledge and skills.

DTI's Negosyo Centers in the 18 municipalities continue to assist the mentees even after their graduation to ensure that they realize their business plan, he added.

