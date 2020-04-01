DTI-SoCot assures stable prices, ample supply of basic goods

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in South Cotabato has assured the public that there is no overpricing of basic commodities in the province amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Ria Hallarsis, DTI-South Cotabato industry development specialist, said the agency is conducting the monitoring of prices of basic commodities daily.

The monitoring includes information dissemination to all suppliers and retailers about the current price freeze on basic commodities.

“Our retailers and wholesalers assured us that they have enough supplies for South Cotabato and that overpricing does not exist,” Hallarsis said.

Local basic goods’ manufacturers, meanwhile. also assured that supplies are sufficient while regular stocks in their warehouses can sustain the demand of the consumers for the next two months.

“With this development, I appeal to the consumers not to panic buy,” Hallarsis said Wednesday.

She said DTI is closely watching not only the prices of basic necessities but also the level of supply of the trading centers “because this is one of the concerns of the public nowadays.”

Hallarsis said the DTI is also keeping its eyes on possible hoarders of basic commodities, particularly products under their office such as canned sardines, milk, and noodles, among others.

She said consumers must report hoarders of such products to the DTI office near them but clarified that concerns on rice must be reported to the Department of Agriculture.

A nationwide price freeze on basic commodities was imposed in the country on March 11, 2020, following the Covid-19 pandemic. According to DTI, the current and prevailing prices of basic commodities have been frozen for 60 days.

Source : Philippines News Agency