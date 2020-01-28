DTI shared service facility helps MSMEs

Micro, small and medium enterprises in the province are excited to explore the services of a sophisticated onestop techno hub now made available closer to their homes.

Agnes Asuncion from Currimao, Ilocos Norte, a former overseas Filipino worker turned entrepreneur, said you do not need to travel far or go out of the country when there are opportunities waiting for you back home.

As a member of the Philippine Export Confederation, Inc. (PHILEXPORT), Asuncion is just one among the hundred thousands of beneficiaries of various government programs and initiatives to help micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to grow and maximize their potential.

We thank MMSU and DTI for being behind us from skills training, product development, and marketing of our products. Through them, we are more confident now to export our products, said Asuncion who is into dragon fruit soap making and fruit wine business.

On January 23, 2020, the Department of Trade and Industry turnedover to the Mariano Marcos State University in Batac main campus a PHP50million shared service facility to further promote growth and development of MSMEs in the province.

The SSF project according to DTI Undersecretary Blesila Lantayona hopes to transform the lives of Ilocanos and make them more enterprising.

We are happy for being part of this project. DTI has already provided the equipment so they can start the activity. Now, DTI still owns the equipment, but if the cooperator, which is MMSU, can operate it optimally and can show us that all the equipment are being used, then, in a span of two years, these equipment will be awarded to the MMSU, said Lantayona.

The latest SSF granted by DTI to MMSU is presently housed on the second floor of the newlyinaugurated National Bioenergy Research and Innovation Center (NBERIC) in Barangay Quiling Sur, Batac, Ilocos Norte. It features a modern laboratory where researchers, innovators, teachers, students, and other stakeholders especially the MSMEs can utilize to boost their productivity.

The equipment will serve two purposes: for continuous research to form the innovative ideas of young researchers, scientists, in the development of the technology; and at the same time, this is going to be a training facility for the farmers and even entrepreneurs whom we are developing as scientists in the village, MMSU President Dr. Shirley Agrupis added.

During the January 23 signing of the memorandum of agreement, Agrupis assured that MMSU will not just be a good steward to the facilities entrusted to them but they shall operate it and deliver more than what is expected.

Over the years, the DTI has put up SSF in various towns and provinces to upgrade the production of local products to meet the standards of the global market.

Other SSF facilities found in Batac City include bamboo craft and development, meat products and processing of banana, sweet potato, chichacorn, rice crackers, and vegetable processing among others.

Other towns in Ilocos Norte likewise have their own SFF mainly to improve their onetownoneproduct being promoted by local government units and the DTI.

Source: Philippines News agency