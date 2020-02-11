DTI secures more supply of N 88 masks

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) received the partial supply of N88 surgical masks from Medtecs, the lone local manufacturer based in Bataan.

With the assistance of Philippine International Trading Corporation (PITC), 125,000 pieces of N88 masks were procured, 70,000 pieces of which were delivered and immediately donated to the Department of Health (DOH) and regional offices and agencies of DTI.

DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez said the next batch of deliveries will make available 80,000 pieces which will be donated to Red Cross, in coordination with Sen. Richard Gordon. Red Cross will distribute the masks to more than 100 Red Cross offices nationwide.

To further augment our supply, Medtecs committed to double their production enabling them to provide 400,000 pieces of N88 masks weekly.

Some 200,000 pieces of these masks will go to the DOH, and 100,000 to Red Cross and other government agencies, while 100,000 pieces will be allocated to private retailers Mercury Drug and Southstar Drug for distribution nationwide.

With the weekly supply to leading drug stores in the country, consumers can be assured access to N88 masks.

Mercury Drug has over 1,000 branches nationwide and 500 branches for Southstar Drug.

