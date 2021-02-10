DTI registers 340 new business names in Antique

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Antique provincial office has registered 340 new business names in January this year.

DTI Antique information officer Lynna Joy Cardinal, in an interview Tuesday, said the new business name registrations were reported from 18 towns of the province through the one-stop-shop system of the local government units (LGUs) and walk-in with the DTI provincial office or through the Negosyo Centers.

“Aside from the new business name registrations, there were also 48 renewals,” she said.

She said that same period last year they have 469 new and 42 renewal of business name registrations.

The physical registrants this year is lower because there are micro, small and business enterprises (MSMEs) that opted to apply online.

The new business name is necessary for those who intend to open a business. The business name expires every five years, hence there is a need to apply for its renewal, Cardinal said.

Meanwhile, the online processing in Antique started in July 2019. After paying through G-Cash or Palawan Pawnshop, the registrant has to download the business name registration from the DTI website.

Cardinal believed that including online registrations, the number of new businesses this year could have exceeded last year’s figure despite the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“There are many inquiries on how to newly register their businesses but we cannot capture them because they opt to do online registration,” she said.

Cardinal said for those who still need to register their business’s name or renew it they could come to the DTI or Negosyo Centers in their towns so they could be assisted.

“The business (name) registration could be done anytime with the DTI, Negosyo Centers or online,” she said.