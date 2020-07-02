DTI probes J&T Express mishandling of packages

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has taken actions regarding the mishandling of packages by logistics firm J&T Express Philippines that became a viral video in social media.

During the Laging Handa public briefing Thursday, Lopez said the DTI has issued a warning to J&T Express regarding the issue.

“We investigate the J&T’s unlawful business practice, but the first responsibility of DTI is to ensure the consumers’ complaints on their purchased products are addressed by the seller merchants — either they repair, replace, refund,” Lopez also told reporters in a text message.

“In most cases, it is a transaction of seller and buyer, and the seller is the one who engages with the logistics company. As far as (the) buyer is concerned, the seller should be liable to him because the buyer is not privy to the delivery service engagement by the seller with the logistics company,” he added.

But Lopez said the seller has the right to run after the logistics company if it is the cause of the product defect delivered to the buyer.

“If a complaint is raised to DTI against that company, and finding is perennial and repeated violation of good business practice, we can recommend to LGUs (local government units) to cancel [their] business permit,” he said.

To recall, a video showing some personnel of J&T Express throwing packages inside a delivery truck went viral on social media.

President Rodrigo Duterte has earlier ordered the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, the National Bureau of Investigation, and Bureau of Internal Revenue to investigate the logistics company.

On Thursday, J&T Express Philippines released a statement regarding the mishandling of parcels.

J&T Express Philippines vice president Zoe Chi said the company will cooperate with the government in the investigation.

“In the event that the parcel is damaged, they can be identified in our facility, be traced and accounted for either in our branches, warehouses and down to the very name of the rider who delivers these parcels to their recipients,” the firm’s brand manager Leonardo Alampay added.

Source: Philippines News Agency